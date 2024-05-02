Fortnite Star Wars event countdown: Exact start time and release date

Fortnite’s next big event is just around the corner and is set to bring players new Star Wars-themed content across multiple game modes, no matter what you play.

The event coincides with Star Wars Day on the May 4 weekend. It adds new characters like Chewbacca alongside a massive array of new weapons, items, and skins across LEGO Fortnite, Fortnite Battle Royale, Fortnite Festival, and Rocket Racing.

If you can’t wait to get started or need to know when to wake up early in the morning, here’s the exact time and date that the event begins.

When does the Fortnite Avatar: Elements event start?

Nearly time. Image via Epic Games

The Fortnite Star Wars event is set to start on May 3, 2024, at 8am CT/2pm GMT. The event ends sometime on May 12, which gives you just over a week to get everything.

There’s already a fair bit we know about the event. There will be new content for Battle Royale, LEGO, Festival, and Racing game modes with multiple characters, battle passes, and new content.

LEGO is getting the most out of this event with a new battle pass, an area on the map that spawns Star Wars characters, including giving players a lightsaber weapon for completing tasks and a handful of other goodies.

Regardless, there’s a lot to be excited about, and we can’t wait to see the sheer scope of what we can explore over the next week.

