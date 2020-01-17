Fortnite’s Cuddle Team Leader Nendoroid figure is now up for pre-order

Fortnite’s expanding collection of toys and collectibles has added its newest and arguably best addition with the Nendoroid Cuddle Team Leader, which is now available for pre-order.

Nendoroid is a figure series by Good Smile Company that’s done partnerships with a slew of popular IPs in the past. Games like Overwatch, Metal Gear Solid, Portal, and many more have gotten the Nendoroid treatment and now it’s Fortnite’s turn.

Image via Good Smile Company

Nendoroids are fully poseable and come with a base and a stand to help keep them in place once you find a pose you like. They also come with accessories. Cuddle Team Leader comes with a Rainbow Smash pickaxe, a pistol, and a Beach Umbrella glider. She’s about four inches tall.

Good Smile’s website teases eight more upcoming Fortnite Nendoroids, so this would be the start of a pretty big collection. With Fortnite’s ever-growing collection of skins and characters, there’s a ton of potential for greatness.

You can pre-order the Nendoroid Cuddle Team Leader right now for $49.99. It’s due to ship in July.