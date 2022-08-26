Fortnite’s Chapter 3, season 4 reportedly might be ‘throwback-themed’

Fortnite’s Chapter Three, season four, should hit the live servers around Sept. 18. Although Epic Games has revealed little to no details on the changes it is making, Fortnite’s Chapter Three, season four could be “throwback-themed,” according to FortniteNews.

A new mysterious presence has been slowly taking over the island in Fortnite this season. The new Reality Tree can reportedly be blamed for these unusual events taking hold of the island and the Zero Point changes that will bring back locations from previous Fortnite seasons. Since the return of Neo Tilted, Lazy Lagoon, Tilted Town, Coral Castle, Colossal Coliseum, Dusty Depot, and the Big Chair is reportedly just a small hint of what is yet to come, we can barely imagine the scope of the consequences of the Reality Tree once it entirely takes over the island.

The player base has, naturally, theorized that when the Reality Tree finally takes over the island, the entire island will time travel and see drastic, yet beloved, changes. Although these changes remain in question, it seems like we’re in for a treat with the upcoming Fortnite season.

On top of all of this, FortniteNews has reported a list of old items that have been “updated in the files,” in collaboration with data miner HYPEX.

Infinity Gauntlet

Shield Bubble

X-4 Stormwing

B.R.U.T.E.

The Storm King

Iron Man’s Repulsor Gauntlets

ALL Shotguns

Chug Jug

Shockwave Launcher

Pump Shotgun

Assault Rifle

Fortnite fans will have to wait for Epic to officially reveal what it has in store for the next season of the popular battle royale.