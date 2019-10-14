Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Battle Pass trailer has leaked

Fortnite leaker SkinTrackerCom was able to find the first hint that Fortnite Chapter 2 will be arriving soon.

They posted what seems to be the official Battle Pass trailer that introduces most of the content coming in the Chapter 2, season one of Fortnite. The 30-second video shows a revamped map, new character skins, boats, and special achievement medals.

The first tweet of the trailer gained over 5,000 retweets and 13,000 likes in less than 5 minutes. But an Epic Games employee quickly advised dataminers through Discord that the company would copyright strike anybody who posted the video, first revealed by leaker HYPEX.

SkinTrackerCom claims there is another trailer relating directly to Fortnite’s story, but they are keeping it hidden to keep the anticipating grow.

The Battle Pass for Chapter 2 should include new challenges to help players level up, cosmetics to grab, and other unrevealed information.

One clip shows a player jumping out from a dumpster while another seemingly dives into a river, suggesting that players will be able to swim.

The trailer ends by showing that there are over 100 rewards for players to earn throughout Chapter 2: Season 1 of Fortnite.