Fortnite’s Assassins Creed bundle is available now

You can now play as Ezio and Eivor in Fortnite.

Fortnite players can finally get their hands on Assassins Creed skins as both Ezio Auditore and Eivor Varinsdottir have joined the game. Available now in the Fortnite store, these two skins can be purchased separately or as part of the “Tales From the Animus” bundle.

Requiescat in pace.



Grab legendary assassin Ezio Auditore along with Eivor Varinsdottir now! Get the Tales from the Animus Bundle to also get a Spray, Loading Screen, Emoticon and Banner. pic.twitter.com/phkXsRlB74 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 8, 2022

The Tales From the Animus bundle comes with a ton of bonus loot including pickaxes, gliders, emotes, a loading screen, and more. Along with the Ezio and Eivor skins being available separately, you can also get the Wolf-Kissed Longboat glider on its own.

For the bundle, you’ll pay a discounted price of 2,800 V-Bucks but for the skins separately it will cost 1,800. The glider is just 800.

Ezio boasts his own unique harvesting tool, the hidden blade. This is an item only he can use and it can be activated by using the Assassin’s Strike Emote built into the outfit. The Eivor outfit comes with Eivor’s Shield Back Bling and the Raven Clan Pickaxe.

If you’re looking at getting the bundle then here’s a look at the items that you’ll receive on top of the previously listed benefits to each outfit.

Wolf-Kissed Spray

Eivor’s Fury Loading Screen

Raven Clan Emoticon

Tales from the Animus Banner

These items will remain in the store for a limited time so if you plan on adding them to your Fortnite collection make sure you don’t wait too long and miss out.