Fortnite’s Anime Legends Pack will be available at retailers starting on Oct. 14

Rumored since early this past summer, Fortnite will soon be adding some anime versions of classic characters to the game. The Anime Legends pack has been teased for a while, but players finally have a release date for Oct. 14. While many fans will be eager to get their hands on the collection, they should know that they’ll have to venture out to a participating retailer before it goes digital.

Fortnite announced the Anime Legends Pack with a short trailer on Twitter, stating that it will be released in a little less than a month. Players will be able to get the set at retailers starting on Oct. 14, with the pack being available in the Item Shop a little over a week later, on Oct. 22. The complete pack contains 10 new cosmetic items for the game.

Reimagine your reality with the Anime Legends Pack!



Grab it in select retailers starting October 14, 2022, or digitally on October 22, 2022.

In the short trailer revealed with the release date, players can see some existing anime characters walking up to a vault. When it opens, they see that Midas and his team have already got the crown before ascending using ziplines. It seems to show that these three characters are a special team, hence why they’re all being added at the same time.

The items included are broken into three different sets for each cosmetic, but the items included in the pack are:

Golden Gear Midas outfit

Golden Crash back bling

24 Karat Katana pickaxe

Ricochet Rox outfit

Whirlberry back bling

Blazeberry Blade pickaxe

Ready Penny outfit

Little Black Bag back bling

Glimmering Edge pickaxe

Lil’ Kart emote

Players can buy all these items together as part of the Anime Legends set in stores or when it comes to the Item Shop a little while after.