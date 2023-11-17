Fortnite’s age restriction, explained

To all those trying to dabble in Fortnite’s various game modes and experiences, you’ll likely be met with an age restriction from November 2023. There’s a valid reason why you’re now seeing age restrictions in Fortnite, and it has everything to do with inappropriate content.

Most games have a rating in one form or another. This allows parents to determine what’s appropriate for their child significantly easier.

Fortnite’s controversial Nov. 16 update is a step beyond the typical rating system games and media employ. While most titles have a rating, this recently implemented system allows all walks of life to dabble in Fortnite.

Why does Fortnite have an age restriction?

When a game provides a wide variety of experiences, odds are there will be elements inappropriate for some. This is what the age restriction protects against in Fortnite and why it’s caused some skins to be locked away in certain game modes.

With an audience age that spans multiple brackets and the ability to create certain maps and game modes, there will be a time when lines are crossed, and Epic Games wants to make sure they are as protected as they can be against any legal action.

It also means Epic won’t have to fend off complaints from disgruntled parents about the content within a relatively child-friendly game. Of course, this does come with some drawbacks for players.

What will Fortnite‘s new age restriction impact?

Fortnite’s age restriction arrived on Nov. 16 and now forces maps to have age restrictions. The biggest thing these age restrictions limit are certain skins from being used in game modes where children could be playing.

This age restriction means certain skins won’t be wearable depending on the map rating. If a skin is deemed inappropriate, it will be restricted. That means that Fortnite skin you spent 2000 V-Bucks on might not be available flex in every lobby. A shame, we know.

Currently, only seven percent of Fortnite skins can be equipped in Islands rated Teen. Seems crazy right? Well, thankfully that is a percentage Epic plans on lowering as time goes on though.

This extra rating system within a rated game is almost unheard of, and an interesting path for the gaming industry as a whole. Players will be able to see their skin’s rating in their Locker and inside the Item shop. These ratings will determine whether they can be worn in certain game modes.

There are multiple levels to these ratings. Players can expect to see ratings like:

E

E 10+

Teen

This gives room for all members of Fortnite’s vast player base to play with skins that are appropriate for their age. In practice, Fortnite’s age restriction seemingly doesn’t impact too much when it comes to gameplay. All you’ll notice is a difference in the cosmetics—the shooting and battle royale building remain the same for the time being.