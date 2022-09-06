Fortnitemares returns to Fortnite Save the World

It’s the time of the Fortnite season when the deep fogs of Hexylvania once again engulf Save the World in mystic energy. Thanks to the thick and impenetrable energy enveloping Save the World, Husks will now receive less damage from weapons, abilities, and traps. To stand a chance against Husks now, Epic Games introduced the Short Range modifier that will increase damage taken when within two tiles of a Commander or Defender.

With Hexylvania, we’re once again witnessing the return of the Dire Wolfy Business questline and dungeons. Now featuring five distinctive dungeons, you’ll need to gather your standard loot and forces while finding Magical Keys and collecting Gold Coins. If you fully explore the eerie depths of dungeons, you’ll be able to unlock Swamp Knight, Mermonster Ken, and Chaos Agent, each having a unique perk to help you fight the swarming monsters. While Swamp Knight increases damage against Mist Monsters depending on your missing health, Mermonster Ken will boost melee damage, and with Chaos Agent, you will reload your equipped weapon after using an ability.

With Fortnitemares returning to Save the World, we’ll once again collect candy that can be exchanged for limited-time Fortnitemares Llamas. On top of that, there is a Jack-O-Launcher reward for slotting three Legendary Fortnitemares Survivors into the Collection Book.

Besides all this, Epic is introducing Crossmark Operative Pack that will give you more than enough essential tools to survive the invasions of empowered Husks. Crossmark Operative Pack will include: