Fortnitemares Midas' Revenge trailer revealed | Dot Esports

Fortnite fans got their first look at this year’s Halloween event with the trailer for Fortnitemares Midas’ Revenge.

Vengeance is a dish best… served… GOLD!#Fortnitemares is back! Shadow Midas has taken over The Authority with his reawakened Henchmen. Stop him before you turn into a Shadow yourself.



The trailer showcased what appears to be shadow enemies for players to fight off in addition to players in-game. Also, the trailer showed a variety of different skins that will be available during the duration of this limited-time event. Accompanying the event will be a live performance by musician J Balvin on Halloween.

One of the most notable features in the trailer was the return of Midas, the Spy Boss at the Agency. Players will be familiar with him as he was the key antagonist in Fortnite Chapter Two, Season Two. After the conclusion of The Device event, it is believed that Midas may have been working undercover, changing his appearance after the event. The character is back in his traditional form with some mild changes to suit the theme of Fortnitemares.

Over the course of the event players will be able to complete challenges to earn themselves special-themed rewards including cosmetic items such as skins, weapon wraps, and back blings.

Fortnitemares has been a limited-time mode returning years around Halloween since 2017. The mode was initially created for the Fortnite: Save The World game, however, it made its way over to the Battle Royale in season six has continued since. The event would see computer-controlled enemies spawn into the map during games providing players with a bonus objective to complete for bonuses within the game.