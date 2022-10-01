Fortnitemares 2022 will begin in just over two weeks

It’s that time of year again when Epic Games brings out their scariest surprises during the Fortnitemares event. This Halloween-themed event will begin on Oct. 18 and will likely continue past Oct. 31. In the coming weeks, expect to see more spooky skins in the Item Shop and major changes to the island ahead of the Fortnitemares update.

Fortnite announced the start date on its official Twitter with a video showing some kind of metal wolf that will likely be a feature during this event. Epic Games doesn’t give much insight into what we can expect, but the post does allude to “screams, bad dreams, and all monstrous things.” It seems that this year’s Fortnitemares will be one to remember.

Tis’ the season of screams, bad dreams, and all monstrous things.



Fortnitemares returns October 18. pic.twitter.com/0sGXaHphzl — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 1, 2022

In recent weeks, data miners on Twitter have suggested that a new mini-boss could be coming to the island as part of the event. There will also be new spooky skins that Epic and the community have been cooking up. We already know two of these skins, thanks to a competition early this year that allowed fans to submit concepts.

In case you forgot, these two outfits will be added to the game next month as part of Fortnitemares 2022!



These skin concepts were made by @kitsunexkitsu & @Dreowings 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VuP82dTP9y — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 30, 2022

One of the skins looks like a fallen angel type with a large scythe and chains. The other skin has a hand for a head and also comes with a giant scythe. Both should be released as part of the Fortnitemares update on Oct. 18. They could also be added on Oct. 4’s update, ahead of the event, but they’ll definitely be in the game by the time Fortnitemares starts.

As we get closer to this event, we’ll likely learn more about the frights and scares coming as part of this year’s event.