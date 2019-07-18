Fortnite YouTube Drops will offer players free cosmetic items

This article is brought to you by HLG, game at the next level.

Epic Games is partnering with YouTube to offer Fortnite: Battle Royale players exclusive cosmetic items.

All players who link their Epic Games account to a YouTube account and watch Fortnite events live on the game’s official channel will unlock exclusive drops after watching for 20 or more minutes. Epic announced it will start with the livestream of the Fortnite Game Jam event on July 25 at 11:30am CT.

“Game Jam Hollywood tells the story of a secret Fortnite event in Hollywood, California,” Epic wrote in a blog post. “Sixteen of the best Creative community builders came together and combined their powers to create brand new Creative games for the Fortnite World Cup Finals.”

For now, Epic is offering three YouTube Drops in four livestreams that players can watch.

July 25: Game Jam Hollywood premiere (unlocks Game Jam Spray).

July 26: Fortnite World Cup Finals day one live broadcast (unlocks Game Jam Spray for those who missed the July 25 livestream).

July 27: Fortnite World Cup Finals day two live broadcast (unlocks World Cup Spray).

July 28: Fortnite World Cup Finals day three live broadcast (unlocks Red Line Wrap).

Players can already start linking their accounts so they’re ready for the July 25 broadcast. They still have to wait for it to get any rewards, though.

It’s unclear if YouTube Drops will continue for future Fortnite events since these four dates are the only ones confirmed so far.

As with any item, YouTube Drops are shared across all platforms you’re using to play with the account you linked to YouTube. Based on the blog post’s description, players who miss the dates of these broadcasts won’t be able to get the cosmetic items by watching VODs later.