Dead Space is one of the more recent classics for the horror genre, with a remake of the original hitting stores in a matter of days. Many players are eager to get back into the armored boots of Isaac Clarke aboard the USG Ishimura. However, before he visits the planet cracker, it looks like he’ll be making a stop inside Fortnite.

The bright and colorful island in Fortnite is likely a walk in the park compared to what Isaac has to go through in his series. Here’s all the information you need to know about the Dead Space cosmetics and emotes as part of the Fortnite collaboration.

What’s included in the Dead Space bundle in Fortnite?

Image via ShiinaBR on Twitter

Ahead of the official release, data miners shared an image showing what will be included in the bundle. This looks to include:

Isaac Clarke skin

The RIG back bling, which is reactive to health

USG Ishimura back bling

Plasma Cutter pickaxe

Bench Upgrade emote

Quests that will award the player with 1,500 V-Bucks if they complete them

We don’t know how much this bundle will cost yet, but previously real-money bundles that provide the player with 1,500 V-Bucks have been around $15. We’ll know the official price when the Item Shop resets tonight at 6pm CT. The bundle will likely stay in the Item Shop through and beyond the release of the Dead Space (2023) remake.

Players will have to purchase the entire Fortnite bundle together since it’s sold all together for real money. That means that even if players only want the pickaxe or back bling, they’ll have to purchase the entire set.