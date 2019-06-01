Fortnite World Cup Open Qualifiers Duos week 8 scores and standings

There are only three more qualifier events left for players to qualify for this year’s Fortnite World Cup as we head into the Duos portion this weekend.

With only two more Duos qualifiers events to go, some of the biggest names in Fortnite: Battle Royale esports are still trying to lock in their place for the tournament in New York this July. There are only a few spots left to play for an everything is on the line.

The semifinals, like every other week, will begin Saturday at 4pm local time per region with the finals following suit at the same time on the Sunday. The top players from each of the six divisions at the end of the weekend will lock their slot for the Fortnite World Cup.

As its difficult to keep track of everything going on, we have compiled this list to keep you up to speed. We are only adding the top 10 players per region, however, so if you want to check out the full standings, head over to Epic’s website.

Semifinals (June 1)

Asia

Oceania

Europe

NA East

NA West

Brazil

This article will be updated as results come in.