Fortnite World Cup duo champions Nyhrox and Aqua split up

Despite winning the $3 million grand prize in the Fortnite World Cup duos competition just last week, Aqua and Nyhrox have decided to part ways, according to Nyrhox.

Nyrhox tweeted earlier today that he would be looking for another duo because Aqua had decided to look for another duo to “be able to improve with someone.” Aqua had announced about 20 minutes earlier that he and Eleven Gaming player Stompy would be playing together in upcoming tournaments.

nyhrox on Twitter So after recent bad performances I’m now looking for a duo! Since my previous one dropped me to “be able to improve with someone

Earlier in the day, Nyrhox announced he would not be re-signing with COOLER Esport, whom he and Aqua represented at the Fortnite World Cup. At the time of the announcement, Nyhrox made no mention of growing tension between him and his duo.

This move obviously comes as a surprise to fans and other players, considering the pair won one of the biggest events in esports history within the last week. Aqua teased an upcoming statement in a recent tweet, but at time of writing, he had not released the statement.