Fortnite will screen a Christopher Nolan movie on June 26 | Dot Esports

Fortnite’s Party Royale will play host to a screening of one of Christopher Nolan’s films this Friday, June 26, Epic Games announced today.

Nolan premiered the trailer for his upcoming film TENET inside of Fortnite last month and the partnership continues in a cool way this week. Players can log on to watch a movie with their friends while pickaxing each other relentlessly.

Get ready for Movie Nite at Party Royale 🍿



This Friday, June 26, grab some popcorn and catch one of three full-length Christopher Nolan feature films depending on your region!



Check out showtimes and what’s playing in your country here: https://t.co/ke3bN7WYuP pic.twitter.com/4Md15S9qI2 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 24, 2020

Three different Nolan films will be playing inside of the game. Different films will be played in separate regions with unique showtimes for each. But it’s still unclear which films will be played and where.

At the time of Fortnite’s tweet, the Party Royale page wasn’t updated to include that information. It’s still displaying the schedule for Diplo’s upcoming sets.

The list of films that Nolan has directed includes The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Interstellar, Memento, and more. Any of these films are possibilities to show up inside of Fortnite later this week.

This article will be updated with more information once Epic releases the full schedule.

Update: June 24, 9:25am CT: Inception will air in the US, while Batman Begins and The Prestige will air in international markets. Check out the Party Royale page to find out showtimes and what movie is playing in each region.