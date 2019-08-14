Epic Games has finally released hidden Battle Stars in Fortnite: Battle Royale’s season X. Unlike in previous seasons when these were tied to weekly Battle Pass challenges, this time players can only find them by completing sets of the limited-time Missions.

One of the secret Battle Stars that became available with the v10.10 update today was the one from week two, Shootout at Sundown. Any player who completed three challenges from that Mission and unlocked its loading screen can jump into a match to look for its secret Battle Star.

The additional requirement is that players must be in a match that’s not Playground or derived from Creative. Any other mode, such as standard Solo, Arena Trios, and Team Rumble, will let you find and collect this hidden Battle Star.

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Bhernardo Viana

There’s a hint of where to find this star hidden in the Shootout at Sundown loading screen. At the top left of the screen, you can see a fork and a knife carved into the wooden structure of a house. That indicates that players must look for a fork and a knife somewhere on the Fortnite island to find this star.

There’s only one place with a huge fork and knife, and it’s north of Fatal Fields. These are rocky underground formations where players usually go to collect lots of brick. But this time, you just need to go to a dry grass patch between the fork and the knife above ground.

Screengrab via Epic Games | Remix by Bhernardo Viana

Screengrab via Epic Games | Remix by Bhernardo Viana

Once you approach it, the star will pop up and you’ll be able to collect it and claim a free Battle Pass tier.