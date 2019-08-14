Fortnite: Battle Royale season X hides secret Battle Stars just like previous seasons. Players were just unable to find them before the v10.10 update, which fixed a bug that let Epic Games enable them for everyone.

These secret Battle Stars are tied to the limited-time Missions instead of the weekly Battle Pass Missions. To get the week one Battle Star, you must have unlocked the loading screen from the B.R.U.T.E. Squad mission from the first week, which is unavailable now. If you did, you can still grab this star and get a free Battle Pass tier. If you didn’t, it’s impossible to get it now.

The only other requirement is that you’re playing in any game mode that’s not Playground or Creative. These are free modes where any challenge progress is blocked, which includes secret items like Battle Stars. You can instead jump into any standard, competitive, or limited-time mode, including Team Rumble and modes with respawning enabled.

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Bhernardo Viana

If you got the B.R.U.T.E. Squad loading screen, you’ll notice that it gives you a hint of where to find its secret star. On the right of the screen, right above the character hiding from the B.R.U.T.E., there’s a cross with D2, D3, E2, and E3 written around it. These are references to the grid squares on the Fortnite map and the intersection between these four squares is where you can find this star.

This intersection is to the left of the stone umbrella and south of The Block. You’ll see a patch of dry grass in that area and the Battle Star should show up when you approach it.

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Bhernardo Viana

Screengrab via Epic Games | Remix by Bhernardo Viana

Interact with the Battle Star and you should get your free Battle Pass tier as soon as you’re out of the match.