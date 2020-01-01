Fortnite was the most played Switch game of 2019 in Europe

Nintendo has released figures for every game on the Nintendo Switch in Europe, listing the top 20 most played games on the system over the course of 2020.

Unsurprisingly, the free-to-play Fortnite, which had an excellent 2019 across all platforms, was the top game on the system. Breath of the Wild came in a close second.

The top 20 most-played games in Europe includes:

Fortnite The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Minecraft Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee Super Mario Odyssey FIFA 19 Splatoon 2 Pokémon Sword Pokémon Shield New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Super Mario Party Super Mario Maker 2 Fire Emblem: Three Houses FIFA 18 The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Diablo III: Eternal Collection Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Some other interesting names on the list include FIFA 18 and 19. Pokémon Sword and Shield, meanwhile, placed 11 and 12 respectively—despite only releasing in November.