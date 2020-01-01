Login
Fortnite was the most played Switch game of 2019 in Europe

Pokémon games perform well too.

Fortnite chapter two
Image via Epic Games | Remix by ZenofyMedia

Nintendo has released figures for every game on the Nintendo Switch in Europe, listing the top 20 most played games on the system over the course of 2020.

Unsurprisingly, the free-to-play Fortnite, which had an excellent 2019 across all platforms, was the top game on the system. Breath of the Wild came in a close second.

The top 20 most-played games in Europe includes:

  1. Fortnite
  2. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  3. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  4. Minecraft
  5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  6. Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu
  7. Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee
  8. Super Mario Odyssey
  9. FIFA 19
  10. Splatoon 2
  11. Pokémon Sword
  12. Pokémon Shield
  13. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  14. Super Mario Party
  15. Super Mario Maker 2
  16. Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  17. FIFA 18
  18. The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
  19. Diablo III: Eternal Collection
  20. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Some other interesting names on the list include FIFA 18 and 19. Pokémon Sword and Shield, meanwhile, placed 11 and 12 respectively—despite only releasing in November.