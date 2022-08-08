Fortnite wants players to submit their best Fortnitemares Creative levels

With Fortnite‘s summer event coming to a close, Epic Games is already looking ahead to the Fortnitemares event that happens every year. This celebration of the spookiest time of the year will offer players unique new attractions and cosmetics that are sure to make this year’s celebration better than ever before.

Leading up to the big event, Fortnite has asked for players to develop and contribute new scary levels that will be featured during the Fortnitemares event. Epic warns that the same old scares won’t cut it for this year’s selection, though. Instead, players are encouraged to use the newer tools like the Prop Manipulator and the Level Instance device.

Some of the criteria for the competition include:

Only one island per creator will be accepted

Your island must follow the Fortnitemares theme

Make sure your island is fully functional and using high-quality assets

Must use newer devices and prioritize innovation

Each island submission will require a video overview showing off features

Each island must be a new experience

Creating a promotional trailer is encouraged

While Fortnite isn’t accepting these island submissions yet, it’s putting out the call for creators to begin designing their spookiest creations yet. Fans will likely be able to submit their islands in the coming week or two as there isn’t much time before this season ends and the fall season of Fortnite begins.

This follows a similar pattern that Epic enacted before the No Sweat Summer event began, asking players to contribute new levels that would later be showcased during the summer event. This allowed many players to get levels out in front of people that might not have otherwise seen it, and now Epic’s doing it again.