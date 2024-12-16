Fortnite players were asked for their unpopular opinions and the responses may surprise you

The Fortnite community is not shy about voicing their opinions, so it is no surprise that the R/FortNiteBR post asking for unpopular opinions has hundreds of responses. What could be surprising is what Fortnite features some players have recently taken issue with.

Fortnite unpopular opinions according to r/FortNiteBR

When Fortnite Chapter Six, season one dropped, there was a lot of excitement for the new map and a fresh weapons load-out. Contrary to regular commentary over the years suggesting Fortnite is becoming too bloated with new game modes and constant crossovers, one user’s “unpopular opinion” was that the constant changes keep the game “fresh and interesting.” Aside from this pretty wholesome unpopular opinion, other gamers had different complaints.

Never forget that Fortnite is a silly dress-up game where we shoot each other. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hitscan is simultaneously great and awful

The cycle of Fortnite opinions seems to be a never-ending rally cry for a feature or game mechanic to be removed, only to then beg for its return a season or so later. The return of hitscan weapons has been a huge talking point. The mechanic was removed in Chapter Five, meaning players now have to think about bullet drop when firing at enemies. Players all over social media begged for hitscan to be reimplemented—until Epic Games brought it back in Chapter Six. Now, many players have decided they hate being lasered by an AR hundreds of meters away.

Kicks are actually fine

The most popular opinion about Kicks in Fortnite is that they are an overpriced cosmetic feature no one asked for. One brave Reddit user has come out to the rest of the community to declare that, actually, “Kicks are the easiest and least intrusive way to make mountains of cash. Plus they’re silly and this game is 100% a silly dress-up game where you shoot each other.” And they have a point. No one is being forced to purchase Kicks and, yes, Fortnite, is pretty silly. Are Kicks expensive? Maybe. Do I want to see Godzilla wearing bunny slippers and doing the Griddy? Absolutely yes.

Fortnite OG is really boring

After all the hype and thousands of players pleading for the return of Fortnite OG, it looks like OG is not the dream mode everyone was hoping for. Sure, the nostalgia hit was nice, but then reality set in. The OG map is dull and empty. There are huge swathes of green fields with nothing but the occasional wooden hut, and the chests offer barely anything better than a green AR. The gameplay for no-build players became old quickly, especially with the return of hitscan weapons and the lack of a way to quickly protect yourself. There is nowhere to hide, no vehicles to escape in, and you will spend a lot of time running across the open green spaces away from the storm—just like the old days. Now the initial thrill is over, many of us are waiting for Chapter Two OG map to drop. That’s when the game started getting really interesting.

Those are just a few of our favorite unpopular opinions this season, but we would love to hear yours in the comments below.

