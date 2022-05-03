Wanda skin leaked in Fortnite ahead of premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

A new Wanda Maximoff skin in Fortnite has been leaked via Twitter. The character making her debut in the game almost certainly accompanies the premiere of Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness this week

Epic Games has been a long collaborator with Marvel and has been bringing superheroes and villains to the game for years now.

Portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen, The Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff) plays a crucial role in Marvel’s upcoming blockbuster, according to the trailers. The character isn’t the first hero to be added to Fortnite this season though. Epic has already added a Doctor Strange skin to the Fortnite island.

The leaked Scarlet Witch skin, which has yet to be confirmed as an official skin by Epic, looks similar to Olsen’s depiction of the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the leaked screenshots, she wearing a red outfit. This same look was showcased by Marvel in several Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailers.

Besides Doctor Strange, multiple other Marvel characters have made it to Fortnite in the past, including the likes of Spider-Man, Captain America, Daredevil, Thanos, and Black Panther.

It currently remains to be seen when the Wanda skin will hit the live servers. With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premiering in the U.S. on Friday, May 6, though, the skin should be expected to release soon.