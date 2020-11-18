Fortnite Venom cup rescheduled in some regions due to update | Dot Esports

Fortnite’s upcoming Venom cup has had to be rescheduled in multiple regions due to the upcoming 14.60 patch.

In the Oceanic, Asia, and the Middle Eastern regions, this event has been pushed back from its initial date of Nov. 18 to Nov. 19.

The Venom Cup for the ME Region has also been rescheduled from Wednesday 11/18 to Thursday 11/19. — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) November 18, 2020

The upcoming tournament will see players compete in a duo tournament to earn as many points as possible and make it through the rounds. Players can earn prizes for emerging victorious these include the Marvel collaboration Venom in-game cosmetic outfit, matching back bling, and pickaxe.

The cup will be contested in the limited-time Marvel Knockout mode. This mode sees pairs of players face off against one another in an elimination-style arena with access to the Marvel superpowers that have been added over the duration of the season.

As Fortnite chapter two season four draws to a close, this appears to be the final tournament event during the Marvel-themed season. Earlier this month, players were able to compete in the Black Widow cup to earn the Black Widow cosmetic outfit before it was added to the item shop.

This season of Fortnite is set to end on Nov. 30 and the addition of Venom looks to be one of the final Marvel-themed cosmetics added to the game during the season.