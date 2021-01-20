Here are the notes and updates for Fortnite v15.21 | Dot Esports

Fortnite’s latest patch has arrived, bringing a slew of new content to the game.

The update, which comes just a week after v15.20, features Predator, the Jungler Hunter. Based on the iconic science-fiction franchise which first appeared on the silver screen in 1987, Predator now stalks its prey on the Fortnite island.

Defeating the new boss will earn players an exclusive Predator skin and a new Mythic item. Predator’s Cloaking Device allows players to become “nearly invisible” for a short period. This effect is removed by swapping weapons or when swimming. The item will give players the chance to sneak up on their enemies and wreak havoc, just like Predator.

To coincide with the update, a new set of Jungle Hunter challenges have been unlocked. The challenges give a sizable amount of XP, making it the perfect opportunity to level up your battle pass.

The update, which is now live on all platforms, has also removed IO Guards from the Arena. This should make the mode easier to tackle and a generally more enjoyable experience. The IO Guards, though, will remain in the battle royale mode for now.

Bug fixes

General issues

[Fixed] When playing Fortnite, players cannot create system-level parties that include players on both PS5 and PS4

[Fixed] The Jumpshot Outfit is missing its facial hair

[Fixed] The Banner menu may be unresponsive to controller inputs, causing players to have difficulty editing their Banner with a controller or the Banner not updating properly

[Fixed] The sound effect of certain actions, such as opening a Chest or hitting a Weak Point, may be delayed

Battle royale

[Fixed] The weekly Legendary Quest to ‘Get Headshots’ is not always visible after completing the first stage of the quest

[Fixed] Players may receive damage mid-air when falling inside a car

[Fixed] Players and Spectators may notice inconsistent camera behavior or stuttering after being near a Car they recently drove then exited.

[Fixed] Total Bars appearing as 0 in a match

[Fixed] Assets appearing invisible in Performance Mode alpha

[Fixed] Game freezing when going to the Compete tab on PlayStation/Xbox.

[Fixed] Sand Tunneling temporarily disabled

Save the World