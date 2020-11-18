Here are the patch notes for Fortnite v14.60 | Dot Esports

This week’s Fortnite patch is jam-packed with new content, introducing Spider’s archnemesis Vemon in the fourth tournament of the Marvel Knockout Super Series.

The Creative Hub is also getting an update, adding new matchmaking portals to the Fortnite island. A new Creative LTM is making its debut in v14.60, and the second batch of XP Xtravaganza challenges is arriving.

Here is the full list of updates and notes for Fortnite v14.60, courtesy of data miner Lucas7yoshi.

Venom Cup

The fourth tournament of the Marvel Knockout Super Series is here. Bond with your duo partner and take on a ladder of opponents in the Venom Cup. Place high enough and you’ll earn the Venom Outfit, We Are Venom Emote, Symbiote Slasher Pickaxe, and Tendril Tote Back Bling ahead of release.

The Venom Cup is open to all eligible Fortnite players. Two-factor authentication and an account level over 30 are required.

If you didn’t make the cut, this time Epic is giving players two opportunities in each region to test their mettle.

The Creative Hub

Epic is adding new matchmaking portals to the Creative Hub in v14.60. Ranked according to the most popular and fastest growing creator-made island, these portals will showcase genres like Combat, Variety Games, and Practice matches.

The developers are also adding a new Creative LTM which cycles through a playlist of popular community-made mages. Content will be rotated in regularly.

Social

In this week’s update, you’ll be able to see your friends’ faces while you play together. Epic is introducing a new way to play using video chat powered by Houseparty.

XP Xtravaganza part two

The second batch of XP Xtravaganza challenges will be arriving this week. This will give you and your squad the opportunity to take on party-wide challenges to finish off your Battle Pass in style.