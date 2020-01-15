It’s been almost a month since Fortnite received any updates, but that all changed today with the release of the v11.40 update.
The latest update added a new weapon mechanic through Workbenches, a few bug fixes, and updates to weekly missions.
Players who hop into Battle Royale with the v11.40 update will be able to try out the new Sidegrading mechanic, which will turn an Assault Rifle into a Heavy Assault Rifle by using Workbenches around the map.
The Heavy Assault Rifle comes in common, uncommon, and rare varieties. A Rare Heavy Assault Rifle has the ability to deal 42 damage per shot to both players and builds.
Players were running into issues with one of the Remedy vs. Toxin challenges where players’ progress wasn’t tracked when trying to visit three different bus stops.
Developers are looking into a bug that causes players who are editing fast to remain in the edit mode, which can be tracked through Fortnite’s official Trello board.
Here are the official patch notes for v11.40:
- Introducing Sidegrading: the Heavy Assault Rifle returns.
- In non-competitive playlists, you can now use Upgrade Machines to “Sidegrade” your Assault Rifle into a Heavy Assault Rifle.
- Reduced material costs for upgrading weapons at Upgrade Machines.
- Added the following items to Battle Lab:
- Flint-Knock Pistol (Common and Uncommon)
- Shockwave Grenade
- Impulse Grenade
- The iPad Pro (2018 release) now supports 120 FPS.
- Clickable thumbstick buttons (L3 and R3) are now usable on supported iOS controllers.
Bug fixes:
- Players’ Star Wars Achievements have returned to the Legacy timeline.
- Resolved an issue involving the “F” key not enabling proper movement after direction was remapped to it.
- Resolved an issue involving editing quickly causing players to remain in Edit mode.
- Falling into a Hideout no longer causes the Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle’s crosshairs to disappear.
- Resolved an issue involving the “Visit different bus stops in a single match” Remedy vs. Toxin Challenge not tracking progress for some bus stops.
- The Spectrum Contrail again changes colors while in motion.
- Continued to make improvements regarding FPS drops and hitching on mobile devices.
- Resolved an issue involving mobile players getting stuck in a loop on the Select Fire Mode screen.
- Resolved an issue involving console players being unable to progress through the gifting process if they did not have Two-Factor Authentication enabled.