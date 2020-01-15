It’s been almost a month since Fortnite received any updates, but that all changed today with the release of the v11.40 update.

The latest update added a new weapon mechanic through Workbenches, a few bug fixes, and updates to weekly missions.

Players who hop into Battle Royale with the v11.40 update will be able to try out the new Sidegrading mechanic, which will turn an Assault Rifle into a Heavy Assault Rifle by using Workbenches around the map.

The Heavy Assault Rifle comes in common, uncommon, and rare varieties. A Rare Heavy Assault Rifle has the ability to deal 42 damage per shot to both players and builds.

Screengrab via Fortnite-Gamepedia

Players were running into issues with one of the Remedy vs. Toxin challenges where players’ progress wasn’t tracked when trying to visit three different bus stops.

Developers are looking into a bug that causes players who are editing fast to remain in the edit mode, which can be tracked through Fortnite’s official Trello board.

Here are the official patch notes for v11.40:

Introducing Sidegrading: the Heavy Assault Rifle returns. In non-competitive playlists, you can now use Upgrade Machines to “Sidegrade” your Assault Rifle into a Heavy Assault Rifle.

Reduced material costs for upgrading weapons at Upgrade Machines.

Added the following items to Battle Lab: Flint-Knock Pistol (Common and Uncommon) Shockwave Grenade Impulse Grenade

The iPad Pro (2018 release) now supports 120 FPS.

Clickable thumbstick buttons (L3 and R3) are now usable on supported iOS controllers.

Bug fixes: