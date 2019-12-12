Fortnite v11.30: Full notes and updates

Fortnite: Battle Royale is heating up with Epic Games’ latest update.

The developer introduced split-screen for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users today, changes to the mobile version of the shop, a plethora of bug fixes, and preparations for the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker live event on Dec. 14.

Here are the full patch notes for Fortnite v11.30.

Split Screen

Play Duos and Squads with a friend on the same PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

This is an early release of Split Screen. Epic will continue to improve the feature. Players can report bugs via the Feedback tool in the meantime.

Item shop preview on mobile

With Party Hub, players can now preview what’s new in the Item Shop before loading into the game.

To do this, open Party Hub, swipe right, and tap “Preview Items.”

Increased the daily Item Shop gifting limit from three to five.

Changed ammo indicator

There’s now a visual representation of the remaining ammo number rather than a solid bar.

“Eliminated by” screen transition

Players can now choose when to transition from the “Eliminated By” screen to the end-of-match XP screen.

To transition to the end-of-match XP screen, press “Continue” on the “Eliminated By” screen.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker