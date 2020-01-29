Fortnite update adds bug fixes and new NFL skin styles

A surprise update dropped for Fortnite today, but it isn’t being labeled as a patch since Epic Games didn’t announce the update or issue patch notes.

Since Epic didn’t publish any information on what was included in the update, data miners have had to look for themselves.

ShiinaBR said that the update included changes for Save The World and new styles for NFL skins.

They later posted an in-game video showing the new “Freemix” emote along with a new skin style for the San Franciso 49ers NFL team.

The new skin styles were probably updated to help celebrate Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Franciso 49ers, which will be played in Florida on Feb. 2.

Fortnite previously added NFL skins to celebrate the Super Bowl last year where the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3.

The official Fortnite Trello board has confirmed the following bugs and fixes were implemented with the surprise update:

Ziplines re-enabled

Fix for unintentional edits through the floor

Fix for editing structures while looking straight down

Fix for no sound on PC

Fix for Quick Bar defaulting on all platforms

Fix for Overtime “visit different bus stop” challenge

Fix for Star Wars Legacy error bug

Fix for “F” key not working correctly on PC

Fix for bug affecting quick edits

Fix for sniper rifle reticle bug while in a Hideout

The next update for Fortnite, v11.50, is expected to drop before Chapter Two, season two launches on Feb. 20 with Epic hinting at a new physics engine.

The next season of Fortnite might be Epic’s make-or-break moment of 2020, so the developers could have some surprises up their sleeves.