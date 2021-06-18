Fortnite to host Thanos Cup where players can earn the Marvel character's outfit and accessories | Dot Esports

Fortnite is set to host a limited-time event early next week that will grant players the opportunity to earn the Thanos outfit before it hits the stores.

On June 21, the Thanos Cup will go live with players competing to earn both the character’s outfit and corresponding back bling before they officially go on sale on June 26.

The Universe required correction.



Compete in the Thanos Cup for a chance to earn the Thanos Outfit and Infinity Gauntlet Back Bling inspired by Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame ahead of its release in the Item Shop!



Inspired by Avengers: Endgame, Thanos is donning his Mad Titan armor and the Infinity Gauntlet, which is also a back bling. There’s a wall spray with the character’s face on it that can be earned, too.

The Thanos Cup will be a duos tournament where teams will need to complete 10 matches within the three-hour window to accumulate as many points as possible. The top-performing teams in each region will earn both the outfit and back bling, and every player who reaches eight points or more will be rewarded with the spray.

This isn’t the first time Thanos has made his way into Fortnite, however. During the lead-up to Avengers: Infinity War, a limited-time mode was added to the game where Avengers could team up to face off against the Mad Titan during matches.

If you want to get in on the action, you’ll need an account that’s at level 30 and has two-factor authentication enabled. The event will begin at 7pm CT on June 21 and you’ll only have the next three hours to complete your matches.

For those who can’t participate or fall short in the rankings, don’t worry—the items will go on sale through the in-game store the following weekend.