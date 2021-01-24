Fortnite teases new conflict coming for Fox Clan and Drift | Dot Esports

Fortnite’s Twitter account is at it again with a slew of posts today suggesting that some new “Drift”-themed content is on the way.

The account was “establishing connection” this morning with the Fortnite character known as Drift.

///////Establishing Connection



----Beginning Scan----



Possible match found/////



Drift? Drift. Come in. Do you read me? — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 24, 2021

Since that point, a series of posts have followed suggesting that Drift might be in some trouble.

I know you don’t know who I am, but the Fox Clan is in trouble. We need you. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 24, 2021

They got everyone. I barely escaped. I’m… I’m the only one left. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 24, 2021

Drift was originally a legendary costume as a part of the Chapter One, season five battle pass. The character’s lore is that he was a normal human before getting sucked into a rift to the Fortnite universe, gaining paranormal powers.

The character is known for his “Fox Clan” mask, which the Fortnite account has posted about numerous times today.

While it’s unclear exactly which character in the Fortnite universe is trying to speak to Drift through the game’s Twitter, they appear to be warning him that “whoever gave you that Fox Clan mask made you a target.”

Whoever gave you that Fox Clan mask made you a target... — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 24, 2021

If we don’t work together - team up - they’ll come for you next. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 24, 2021

After a couple more posts, the person wrote that whoever is after them is “closing in” before finishing off by saying that they need to “wipe [their] tracks.”

I need to wipe my tracks, but I hope you got this transmission. If you did, I’ll see you soon. I hope.



///Connection terminated. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 24, 2021

Today’s teaser came along with a change to the Fortnite Twitter profile image. With a pink background, the picture shows off the Fox Clan logo that Drift is associated with.