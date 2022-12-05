Fortnite teases 3 big-time collabs coming to Chapter 4 this month

Some big names are looking to get a skin in the game.

Fortnite Chapter Four started over the weekend, and with a new season, there will be new collaborations.

The Chapter Four, season one battle pass includes numerous crossovers from Doom Slayer to Geralt of Rivia—and that’s only the beginning.

With a post to Twitter this morning, the official Fortnite account teased a few of the collabs that will come to the new chapter just in time for the holiday season.

Did you find everything during #FortniteFracture? There's more to come this month in #FortniteChapter4… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BtRPQ2mSK3 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 5, 2022

While the details weren’t disclosed, a Twitter video flashed the logos of popular YouTuber MrBeast, Japanese manga My Hero Academia, and NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The post didn’t give any details about exactly when the collabs will come or what exactly they’ll be, but it did say that there is “more to come this month,” suggesting that these collabs will be sometime in the next few weeks before the new year.

This isn’t MrBeast’s first time working with the cartoonish battle royale. The content creator’s burger brand, MrBeast Burger, was on full display at the Fortnite Champion Series last month. Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo’s addition to the game will have him joining LeBron James, who got his own skin last summer.

It’s unclear what cosmetics will be included in these collaborations or exactly when or how those cosmetics will be unlocked. In the past, collaborations have ranged from just emotes to a full swathe of skins, sprays, and other cosmetics. So it’s best to keep an eye out for new items in the shop and challenges that might pop up in the coming weeks.