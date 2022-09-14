Fortnite teasers may point to the identity of at least 2 Chapter 3, season 4 battle pass skins

It's beginning to look like no one is safe from the Chrome.

Fortnite Chapter Three, season three is drawing to a close, meaning that Epic Games is in full-on hype mode for the next season. Players have already been introduced to Chrome in a series of videos Epic released on TikTok. And now, a new series of images have leaked from different platforms, potentially showing off the new skins coming to the battle pass.

According to data miners, each of these leaks came from a different platform: Xbox, Nintendo, the Epic Games Store (PC), and PlayStation. Two of the skins were previously leaked as coming to the battle pass, and this could serve as more proof. These likely won’t be all the skins on the battle pass, though, since Epic is more likely to leave some more surprises for fans.

The top right and bottom left images appear to be Goth Meowscles and Spider-Gwen, respectively, two characters that were previously leaked as part of the battle pass. The Spider-Gwen hand looks to be using the style from Into the Spiderverse, including the glitchy cell shading.

The hand in the top right is a different version of The Paradigm, according to data miners, potentially pointing to her inclusion in the battle pass and story moving forward. The bottom right is a chrome hand, unknown so far. ShiinaBR posted a tweet on what they think the new skin could be, a man with what looks like chrome hands.

If anyone is confused about the last teaser, this is the skin it's supposed to tease!



And yes, this skin will be in the Battle Pass! pic.twitter.com/eo6q7BUw9h — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 14, 2022

With only four days left until the new season begins, Fortnite players will soon be able to find out what these teasers meant for themselves. As we move through the next few days, it’s likely that this isn’t the last teaser that Epic will show.