Epic publishes cryptic Fortnite teaser from Spanish YouTuber elrubius

The official Fortnite Twitter account retweeted what seems to be a teaser image of a collaboration with Spanish YouTuber elrubius.

The image shows a black background with a smiling creature, which resembles a cat, with the small Fortnite logo at the bottom. Rubiu5 published it with tomorrow’s date, May 29.

The Turkish Fortnite account has also retweeted the image, but its Spanish version has yet to publish anything.

It’s still unclear if this is a teaser of an event coming to Fortnite or if Epic Games is helping to promote a special video that Rubiu5 might be publishing tomorrow. When Epic brings a special event to the game, it uses branded teasers the company creates instead of sharing creations the other party made. That’s how it did with the last three events, Fortnite x Avengers, Wick’s Bounty, and Fortnite x Jordan.

The current in-game event is the Fortnite x Jordan collaboration. It features a limited-time mode called Downtown Drop, and it brought character skins to the game that are themed after Nike’s basketball brand Air Jordan. Players can complete special challenges until June 3 to unlock rewards.

Considering this event is going on, it’s unlikely that Epic is bringing a second one to the game before the Jordan collaboration ends.

While it’s still unclear what this teaser means for Fortnite and Elrubius, everything should be revealed tomorrow.