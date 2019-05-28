15 hours ago Fortnite

Epic publishes cryptic Fortnite teaser from Spanish YouTuber elrubius

Epic rarely teases in-game events with retweets.

Rubiu5
Image via elrubius

The official Fortnite Twitter account retweeted what seems to be a teaser image of a collaboration with Spanish YouTuber elrubius.

The image shows a black background with a smiling creature, which resembles a cat, with the small Fortnite logo at the bottom. Rubiu5 published it with tomorrow’s date, May 29.

elrubius on Twitter

29/05/19

The Turkish Fortnite account has also retweeted the image, but its Spanish version has yet to publish anything.

It’s still unclear if this is a teaser of an event coming to Fortnite or if Epic Games is helping to promote a special video that Rubiu5 might be publishing tomorrow. When Epic brings a special event to the game, it uses branded teasers the company creates instead of sharing creations the other party made. That’s how it did with the last three events, Fortnite x Avengers, Wick’s Bounty, and Fortnite x Jordan.

The current in-game event is the Fortnite x Jordan collaboration. It features a limited-time mode called Downtown Drop, and it brought character skins to the game that are themed after Nike’s basketball brand Air Jordan. Players can complete special challenges until June 3 to unlock rewards.

Considering this event is going on, it’s unlikely that Epic is bringing a second one to the game before the Jordan collaboration ends.

While it’s still unclear what this teaser means for Fortnite and Elrubius, everything should be revealed tomorrow.