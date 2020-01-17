Fortnite Streamer Bowl duos revealed, featuring top streamers with NFL stars

The duo teams for the upcoming Fortnite Streamer Bowl have been set after a special draft livestream. Some of Fortnite’s top streamers chose from a list of participating NFL stars to team up for the $500,000 charity event, which will take place on Jan. 30 in Miami.
Many NFL stars throw down in Fortnite when they aren’t tearing it up on the gridiron and the list of participating players is like a who’s who of top talent in the game.
Some of the best duos include Bugha and Juju Smith-Schuster, the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver who’s been a big fan of Fortnite for years. The 2019 Fortnite World Cup winner will pair up with him to form one of the scariest duos in the game.
At the end of it all, though, the event is for charity. The first-place team will win $125,000 to donate to the charities of their choice and $500,000 in total will be donated.
It should be exciting to watch the football pros duke it out with each other, especially considering each player can basically recreate themselves in-game thanks to the partnership between the NFL and Fortnite.
The full list of duos, including their draft pick order, can be found below:
- 1. UnknownxArmy and Philadelphia Eagles CB Avonte Maddox
- 2. Bugha and Pittsburgh Steelers WR Juju Smith-Schuster
- 3. NICKMERCS and Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans
- 4. Reverse2k and Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield
- 5. Aydan and Atlanta Falcons QB Kurt Benkert
- 6. Chap and New England Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy
- 7. Symfuhny and Seattle Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf
- 8. Tfue and Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
- 9. Clix and Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen
- 10. Nate Hill and Houstan Texans DT Eddie Vanderdoes
- 11. NickEh30 and Minnesota Vikings TE David Morgan
- 12. DrLupo and Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen
- 13. BrookeAB and Indianapolis Colts TE Eric Ebron
- 14. Elded and Arizona Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake
- 15. LosPollosTV and New York Jets S Jamal Adams
- 16. TimTheTatMan and Oakland Raiders S Johnathan Abram