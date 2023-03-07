Fortnite streamer accused of ‘undeniable’ use of aimbot

The streaming community is a very competitive industry, with players from across the world vying for the attention of the same audience. This often pushes some to use new tools to achieve success, including aimbots that track and shoot opponents automatically. Now, Fortnite streamer Zemie has come under fire as new allegations have come forward about the streamer using an aimbot.

In a recent clip shared on Reddit, many are commenting on the sharp accuracy of the shots, including through surfaces that one might normally be able to shoot through. While this clip blew up on the Fortnite subreddit, one of the clips in the comments seems to be a little more incriminating.

In the clip above, players can see the person eliminate someone pretty quickly before the camera snaps to the left and Zemie is able to recover. He even seems to clear his throat and stutter when he realizes what has just been shown. While it’s unclear, the camera snap is suspect but doesn’t prove much on its own, so it could go either way.

But the important context is that, according to Zemie’s own admission, he’s been banned three times due to the suspicion that he’s been using aimbots. The YouTuber and competitive Fortnite player has claimed multiple times that he’s only been banned because he was mass reported by his viewers, but it’s unclear if that’s how the system works.

Right now it’s his former fans’ word against his, so it’s unlikely to amount to anything substantial. Even the commentators on the original subreddit post understand this, so the best they can do is to stop paying attention to the creator if they feel he is cheating.