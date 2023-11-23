Fortnite’s Storm Flip: What it is, what it does, and where to find it

Fortnite’s Storm Flip is an Epic consumable item that has returned in season X of Fortnite OG. It creates a bubble area upon landing, generating a Storm effect inside if there was no Storm or nullifying any pre-existing Storm. The Storm Flip essentially “flips” the Storm effect.

The damage the Storm Flip deals when it spawns a storm is identical to the damage of the current Storm circle. That means the later you use it, the more damage it will deal to everyone inside the bubble, including you. Yes, the player who deploys it takes damage anyway.

The Storm Flip was introduced in season nine and has made a special return in Fortnite OG’s v.27.11 update, which made it available again in Epic Games’ standard modes. That means you can find it in standard games or in select custom game modes.

How the Storm Flip works in Fortnite

To use the Storm Flip, throw it on the ground like a grenade. It will immediately explode upon contact. After a brief delay, a bubble will start to expand slowly, creating a Storm inside or neutralizing the Storm surrounding it. Our video below shows both effects in action.

Video by Dot Esports

How to best use the Storm Flip in Fortnite

The best way to use Storm Flip in Fortnite is to save it for late into a match and throw it on the ground to negate the Storm damage. The Storm’s late-game damage is big, so using it as a protection item can win you a match. If you want to play more aggressively, you can throw it on a structure an opponent is hiding to force them to move away and become easy prey.

Where to find the Storm Flip

You can find the Storm Flip inside chests, in Supply Drops, and as floor loot in Fortnite. You will always find them in stacks of one, and each Storm Flip will take up one inventory slot. Since it’s a powerful item, Epic probably didn’t want anyone stacking too many of them, so you must commit an item slot for every unit of Storm Flip.