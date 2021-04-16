How long will Fortnite servers be down or under maintenance? | Dot Esports

Fortnite servers go down for maintenance at least once every two weeks. That’s when developer Epic Games usually deploys updates that make adjustments to the game.

These adjustments frequently include new content, weapon balance, bug fixes, and cosmetic items. When it’s time for a new season though, any number of new features could be introduced to the island.

How long will Fortnite be down?

Downtime for each update fluctuations. But it often lasts anywhere between two and four hours. A large update and a long downtime are typically saved for an end-of-season event. After the downtime is finished, all PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and mobile servers that were down will then be activated again.

What can I do during server downtimes?

You can’t play Fortnite during downtimes, since there are no active servers to connect to. A sensible idea is to leave your game client open, ready to install updates ahead of downtime. This way, you’ll be able to download the new patch as quickly as possible and get back in the action when the servers are back up.

Where can I check Fortnite’s server status?

You can check the Epic Games Public Status page for more information on server downtime or you can check up on social media to keep up to date. The developers sometimes take a while to confirm downtime, so remember to be patient. If there’s a delay, the Fortnite Status Twitter account will likely inform you.