Fortnite Serenade skin: Cost, release date, and bundle info

Fortnite is constantly introducing new skins that allow players to represent a wide variety of characters, with each new design more impressive than the last. Epic Games’ latest is Serenade, a kaleidoscopic character who will be landing on the island.

Epic announced the character via a tweet on April 20 with a short video, showing the bright colors and patterns of this new outfit.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite Serenade skin, including cost, release date, and everything you’ll get as part of the bundle.

How to unlock the Fortnite Serenade skin

Screenhot by Dot Esports

If players want to get the Serenade bundle in Fortnite, they’ll need to go to the Item Shop in-game, where Serenade and her Singing Siren bundle are at the top of the Item Shop. Players can buy the entire bundle for a discounted 1,700 V-Bucks.

The bundle also comes with a loading screen, but players can get each individual item for the following prices:

Serenade outfit: 1,200 V-Bucks

1,200 V-Bucks Fluttering Notes: Included with the outfit

Included with the outfit Seabound Slasher pickaxe: 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks Overflow wrap: 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks Serenade’s Song lobby track: 200 V-Bucks

If you want to buy the pack, you can purchase the $19.99 V-Bucks bundle from the Item Shop, which will give leave you with 1,100 V-Bucks after you get the bundle.

Strangely enough, it seems like Serenade is made up of some of the Chrome we saw at the end of Chapter Three, season four. There are also many vibrant colors, but it’s hard to not see the Chrome coloring after players were subjected to an entire season of it.