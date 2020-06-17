Fortnite Chapter 2, season 3 launch trailer revealed | Dot Esports

Fortnite has shared a trailer for its brand new season dropping later today.

The footage was shared via Twitter with a caption stating “Welcome to the waves.”

Welcome to the waves 🌊



The Island has flooded and there are all new areas to explore, Marauders to take on and… sharks to ride?



Dive into #FortniteSeason3 now! pic.twitter.com/cdWDn9yXt1 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 17, 2020

Showcased in the trailer was the new map now flooded by water, players will be able to reach areas that they were previously unable to get to.

Also in the trailer, a range of new skins was displayed including the highly rumored Aquaman skin.

Speculation began regarding this skin after an image leaked of a trident within Fortnite was shared by many creators, finally being posted on Aquaman’s actor Jason Momoa’s personal Instagram. The skin will be available for players to unlock through challenges within the game.

The trailer also confirmed some new gameplay additions including new vehicles such as drivable cars, ridable sharks, and the return of the chug jug shield.

Season three comes just days after “The Device” event pulled in record numbers of both players in-game and concurrent viewers on Twitch.

The event was so popular that many players were unable to get into the game to experience it for themselves due to the servers filling up within the first minute.

With downtime having begun, season three is expected to launch upon servers coming back online at 4am CT.

Following the trailer being released, Fortnite has also released a trailer for this season’s battle pass showing in more detail the rewards players will be able to earn.