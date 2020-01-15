Fortnite Rippley vs. Sludge cheat sheet has been released

A new set of Fortnite challenges became available today and one fan is trying to make it easier for players to finish these tasks as soon as possible.

TheSquatingDog posts cheat sheets for weekly Fortnite challenges to give players the opportunity to complete their tasks quickly so they can earn their rewards.

The Rippley vs. Sludge mission was released today and has 12 different challenges for players to complete.

Reach Battle Pass Tier 50

Complete nine Rippley vs. Sludge Mission Objectives

Earn three Gold Scavenger Medals by searching chests, llamas, or supply drops

Achieve three AR Specialist Accolades in different matches

Land in a Named Location in three different matches

Deal any damage with a placed Trap to an opponent

Destroy 10 SLURP Barrels, SLURP Trucks, or SLURP Silos

Swim 50m in under 5s

Visit Lazy Lake and Slurpy Swamp in the same match while riding in a Motorboat

Five Eliminations at Risky Reels, Fort Crumpet, or Hydro 16

Search the hidden gnome found in between Lodjam Woodworks, a wooden shack, and a bucket tree

Catch a fish with a Fishing Rod, a Harpoon Gun, and an Explosive Weapon

TheSquatingDog posted a cheat sheet that shows specific locations for each challenge, allowing players to hop directly into a match and begin their tasks.

Image via TheSquatingDog

Once players complete nine challenges from the Rippely vs. Sludge mission set, they’ll unlock the purple variant for the skin.

Image via Epic Games

The next season of Fortnite is expected to begin around Feb. 15, so players have a bit of time left to complete the rest of their missions.