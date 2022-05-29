Fortnite returns to in-person competition in November with FNCS Invitational 2022

After a number of pandemic restrictions and cancellations of in-person events, Fortnite finally will finally host the Fortnite Championship Series Invitational later this year as an offline event, Epic Games announced today.

The competition will take place at the Raleigh Convention Center in North Carolina on November 12 and 13, showcasing selected players from all over the globe compete for an enormous cash prize of $1,000,000 in a single lobby. Epic Games will be sharing more information on the event as its date draws near.

FORTNITE RETURNS TO COMPETING IN-PERSON!



The FNCS Invitational 2022

📍 Raleigh, North Carolina, USA

📅 November 12-13

🏢 Raleigh Convention Center



Details: https://t.co/86kpanIdT1 pic.twitter.com/z0g6hHf5Sp — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) May 29, 2022

The tournament will follow health standards to ensure players’ well-being and safety, according to Epic. The competition could be postponed or rescheduled “if public health trends change, or regional laws or recommendations shift at any point this year,” the announcement reads.

Moreover, Epic also recommended anticipating players to keep their travel documentation, like passports and vaccination reports, ready to be well ahead of any issues and make sure they participate in the FNCS Invitational without any complications.

Fortnite coming back to offline events is an excellent sign for the game’s esports scene. The game has only seen online tournaments after the inaugural Fortnite World Cup, which took place in 2019. With this event concluding, the community is expecting some more news on FNCS 2022 from the developers and potentially some teasers about the next Fortnite World Cup as global restrictions lift.