Fortnite releases SypherPK locker bundle | Dot Esports

Fortnite has released its collaboration with streamer SypherPK.

The content creator has a new bundle with items he handpicked. The SypherPK Locker bundle will be available in the game for the next 24 hours and includes a glider skin, weapon skin, harvesting tool, and character skin.

Fired up and ready to take on the world.



Gear up with @SypherPK’s handpicked Locker Bundle and show 'em your winning style. pic.twitter.com/bWnyrHQC6h — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 17, 2021

The character skin in the bundle is the Manic skin that was initially released in 2019. The harvesting tool in the bundle is Close Shave, a pickaxe that is returning to the store for the first time in over two years. This pickaxe boasts a razer as the ax component and has been popular among players.

The Royale Dragon Glider included in this bundle first appeared in February 2018, but it was available for purchase as recently as February 14, 2021. The last item in the bundle is the Burning Bright weapon skin. This standout wrap boasts an impressive molten look when applied.

As soon as I get power I’ll go live and we can celebrate the official SypherPK fortnite bundle, really wish I could have been live for the drop.



Things happen, love you all 👹❤️ — SypherPK (@SypherPK) February 17, 2021

Unfortunately for Sypher, much like many other streamers based in Austin Texas, Sypher lost his internet connection due to the severe weather conditions and wasn’t able to be live at the time of his bundle's release.