Fortnite recognizes and loves its LGBTQIA+ community, often celebrating and putting the spotlight on those that make the game truly special.

From content creators to concept artists, Epic Games loves its fans and chooses a special time each year to celebrate that. That time has finally come this year, with the Rainbow Royale bringing a number of changes and several free rewards.

Fortnite Rainbow Royale start time

Fortnite‘s Rainbow Royale begins tonight at 7pm CT with the Item Shop reset.

According to Epic’s blog post, will happen inside the battle royale and players will receive several free rewards. To start, the sky inside Fortnite‘s battle royale has already changed, showing an aurora borealis effect and a rainbow that extends across the entire sky. There also appear to be some things falling out of the sky around these effects.

The Battle Bus will be changing to receive its own Rainbow Royale makeover in order to celebrate “love, understanding, acceptance,” and all the different members of the community that make Fortnite unique.

Players who want to try something new can head to the Rainbow Crossroads, a unique and colorful island perfect for hanging out with friends. Players can find Rainbow Crossroads by entering the island code: 0487-8528-5944. Players can also take part in the Play Your Way quests to unlock the new wraps and pickaxes from the Rainbow Royale event.

Fortnite Rainbow Royale rewards and items

Image via Epic Games

In the latest collaboration between DC and Epic Games, Dreamer, aka Nia Nal, will be showing up in Fortnite as her own skin. In fitting with the theme of supporting the LGBTQIA community, Dreamer is the first confirmed trans character to be added to the game. Originally shown in the DC TV show Supergirl, Dreamer has the power to use dream energy to see the future.

While the skin will be available in the Item Shop at a later date, players will be able to fight in the Dreamer Cup on Sep. 6 for a chance to win the Outfit. Players can watch Nicole Maines, the actress and writer of Dreamer, play Fortnite with Chica on her Twitch channel on Sep. 8.

As with last year’s Rainbow Royale, Epic is giving away several free items during this year’s event, starting tonight at 7pm CT. The free rewards as part of Rainbow Royale 2022 include:

Image via Epic Games

The Dip emote

Every Heart emoticon

Prismatic Keepsakes spray

Say It Proud music pack

Mazy and the Echoes loading screen

Rainbow Royale 2022 loading screen

Players who were unable to get last year’s rewards can do so by going to the Item Shop and redeeming them once the event starts this evening.

Fortnite Rainbow Royale radio

Starting on Sep. 8, Fortnite‘s Rainbow Royale is going to take over the radio, likely the Icon Radio station, to play a variety of LGBTQIA+ artists. These artists include the very talented:

Janelle Monáe

Lil Nas X

Todrick Hall

King Princess

Kim Petras

Lady Gaga

Plus other LGBTQIA+ artists from around the world will be featured on Fortnite‘s radio station. Lady Gaga has also been tied to other teasers in the game lately, so her addition to the game should come as no surprise.

Players of all creeds will be able to log in together tonight and celebrate the community that makes Fortnite unlike any other game.