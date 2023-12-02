Fortnite “Queue is full, please wait…” error explained

If you are trying to load into one of the biggest events of the Fortnite calendar, then chances are you have come across the “Queue is full, please wait…” message when you ready up.

So what does it mean, and what can you do to get around it?

What is the ‘Queue is full, please wait…’ Fortnite error?

The Queue is full error usually appears during certain end-of-season events when Epic plans to have a large load of players join its servers at the same time. You will ready up, and the message will likely appear after waiting 10 or 20 minutes, and it’ll even kick you out of the game entirely, forcing you to reload the game from scratch.

Granted, it might just appear randomly as well, and it’s always good to keep track of the Fortnite Status Twitter account for info on the game to see if it’s down or if other players are getting the same error you are.

How to fix the ‘Queue is full, please wait…’ error in Fortnite?

There is no way to fix this error on your end, to be completely honest with you.

The error appears due to Fortnite servers being completely overwhelmed as they try to keep the servers running, but at times of big events, it is just not possible for Fortnite to host that many players trying to join the game at the same time.

You can stay there and hope the game lets you in eventually, no matter how long it takes, but we advise you not to end up looking for a game or even restart Fortnite as it can cause you to wait even longer in the sea of players trying to join a match.

So sit tight, wait, and pray for the best.