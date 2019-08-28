As a part of Fortnite’s ongoing collaboration with Borderlands, a new Borderlands-themed bundle as been released in the item shop: the Psycho Bundle.

If players want to purchase the Psycho Bundle, it will cost you 2,000 V-Bucks, or the equivalent of $20. The bundle includes the Psycho Bandit outfit, Claptrap Pet, and the Psycho Buzz Axes, the first two of which are of Epic rarity.

https://twitter.com/FortniteGame/status/1166500644397752320?s=20

Epic first teased its Borderlands crossover yesterday evening, when an image was tweeted from the official Fortnite Twitter account that included one of Borderlands’ iconic masks. The collaboration was confirmed in today’s 10.20 update, where Borderlands-themed cosmetics, challenges, and point of interest were added to the game.

You can check out the Psycho Bundle in the Item Shop under the ‘Feature Items’ tab, along with the Battle Hound outfit and other items.