Fortnite pros band together, form Fortnite Professional Players Association

Some of Fortnite‘s top pros have created the Fortnite Professional Players Assocation (FNPPA), an organization that, the players hope, will help create a better relationship between pros and Epic.

The FNPPA announced its 16-person board of members, which is made up of eight North American pros and eight European pros. Of the 16 players, Fortnite World Cup champions Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf and David “Aqua” Wang are included.

“[The FNNPA] is an independent world-wide collective of professional Fortnite players, meant to provide us a professional platform to voice our opinions on the future of the competitive scene of Fortnite, so that we may have the most productive dialogue possible with the developers,” the FNPPA’s statement reads.

The organization said it will be inviting more pros in the next few weeks as a way to “reflect the voice of the entire professional community.”

Counter-Strike pros formed a similar organization, called the Counter-Strike Professional Players’ Association. But it’s unclear at the moment if Fortnite pros will be able to work as effectively with Epic as the CSPPA has done with Valve.