Fortnite pro mitr0 joins Team Liquid

The Fortnite competitive scene continues to draw interest from huge organizations. Team Liquid becomes the latest team to sign one of the best Fortnite players in the world.

Former Team Atlantis player Dmitri “mitr0” van de Vrie has joined Liquid, the organization announced today. This is the first time that mitr0 has signed with a new organization after being under Team Atlantis since he first burst onto the competitive Fortnite scene.

Team Liquid on Twitter Please welcome, @mitr0 💥 Read more: https://t.co/hmGIL28q5L https://t.co/P9Dh4lNIew

He’ll represent Liquid in the 2020 competitive season and will likely compete under the organization for the 2020 Fortnite World Cup that’s set to take place later this year—but the event hasn’t been confirmed yet. In the meantime, mitr0 will likely be competing in the upcoming Fortnite Chapter Two, season two.

Mitr0 is one of the best players in the game, accumulating over $555,443 in approximate earnings. The bulk of this prize money came from his performance at the Fortnite World Cup duo tournament in 2019. The Dutch player teamed up with FaZe Clan’s Kyle “Mongraal” Jackson and finished in sixth place, earning $450,000 in prize money.

Liquid has been relatively prominent in the Fortnite scene. In 2018, the organization signed some of the best players and streamers in Fortnite, including Adam “Strafesh0t” Crawford, Ryan “Chap” Chaplo, Jake “POACH” Brumleve, and Thomas “72hrs” Mulligan.

It’s clear that Liquid looks to be a major player in the Fortnite scene and this signing only elevates the organization’s position in the competitive space. Mitr0 is a big-name signing who will try to bring a host of accolades to Liquid’s trophy case.