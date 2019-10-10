Fortnite pro Aydan eliminated by a smurf—days after he was banned for smurfing

Arguably the best console Fortnite player in the world, Aydan Conrad, was handed a taste of his own medicine after he died in Fortnite to a player on a smurf account.

Aydan was in a small build fight with another player during a match in Fortnite. His teammate was downed, so Aydan had to win the fight to stay alive in the game. But Aydan lost the duel after the opponent managed to edit faster than him, leaving him exposed. He was eliminated and left his opponent with one health remaining.

After Aydan was eliminated, the name of the opponent was revealed to be “Get Smurfed Kid,” which could be a reference to Aydan’s previous ban nine days ago. Once he was killed, Aydan quit the game. “No way I’m getting disrespected like that,” Aydan said.

On Oct. 1, Aydan was temporarily banned by Epic Games for a day after he was caught taking advantage of the new skill-based matchmaking that was implemented in the v10.40 update. This was seen as exploitation because his skill level was unmatched compared to the lower-skilled players.

Many Fortnite players on Reddit praised the random player’s elimination since some fans found Aydan’s initial actions that led to his ban to be wrong. Nonetheless, Aydan was aware of the joke and he laughed after he got eliminated.