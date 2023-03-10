Fortnite players want to steal one thing from Apex Legends as holograms arrive in Chapter 4, season 2

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royale games in the world, alongside titles like PUBG and Apex Legends. Part of the appeal is that the game is constantly introducing new content that seeks to evolve the experience players have in the game. One new feature teased in images has some players wishing for an Apex-like leaderboard system in Fortnite.

In a recent post on Reddit, one user pointed out that the new holograms teased for Fortnite Chapter Four, season two look interesting. However, what would be even cooler is if they showed the top player in the match, or at least the POI. Many creators already do this in Creative maps and it would be cool to see the game recognize the top players.

In the new Mega City, there seem to be all kinds of lights throughout the buildings, whether it be posters, holograms, or neon rails that players will be able to grind on. This is definitely a new cyberpunk kind of look for Fortnite and it could be elevated by allowing the holograms to change and feature the top-performing characters in the match.

It would be up to Epic to decide which character is the top player in the match, whether it be a previous game’s winner, the player with the most eliminations, or a combination of the two. Regardless, it would likely instill a sense of pride in players to see Fortnite recognize their accomplishments in a match in real time.

Even if Epic were to implement such a change, it would likely only be around for as long as the Mega City POI. It’s unclear if the new biome will remain into the next season, but if so it’s possible that the large city will as well. Either way, it’s clear that this new POI already has players thinking about the potential for the future of the game.