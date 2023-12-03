Fortnite players to receive rewards after Big Bang event spoiled by tech issues

Fortnite’s epic end-of-season Big Bang event was certainly a bang with fans who managed to witness it, but for many, technical issues meant missing the event entirely. Fear not, as the Fortnite team is at least giving away a few bonuses to players as an apology for the problems faced this weekend.

As part of the team’s apology to fans affected, any player who played this season of OG Fortnite will receive 750,000 OG Pass XP and The Clawz Retro Back Bling, as well as have their Spectra Knight quests autocompleted according to a late Dec. 2 tweet.

Many players missed the event due to technical issues. Image via Epic Games

“This is a thank you and a heartfelt sorry,” the Fortnite team stated, who planned many more showings of the epic season conclusion in-game. “Over the course of the day realized that wasn’t going to happen due to technical issues.” Some fans weren’t happy with the reward, flooding the tweet’s comments with requests for a more substantial consolation such as V-Bucks, while others were pleased with how much the dev team was communicating with the player base.

Overwhelming hype had built up in the lead-up to the first showing of the Big Bang event to the point where servers were shut down to recover from the influx of players. The downtime lasted nearly five hours, after which the team decided one final showing of the event at 10pm CT would cap off the day.

It’s an unfortunate end to the season for Fortnite but the team said they were over the moon with how the first season of OG ran. “The OG season far exceeded our expectations—so much so that we’d like to bring it back,” they said, mentioning the opening of a 2024 event document to see where a repeat of OG could slot in. No date was ultimately given but judging by the reception of the mode and the player counts throughout the season, OG Fortnite will undoubtedly return in the future.

Fortnite’s Chapter Five doesn’t have an exact start time yet but it is expected to kick off later today after downtime concludes.