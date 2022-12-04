Fortnite players spot Prisoner Jonesy in the Chapter 4 waiting room, hinting at his return

Fortnite‘s Chapter Three, season four event, Fracture, has ended with the island piecing itself back together slowly. After helping the Zero Point recover from its destruction at the hands of Chrome, many players are now waiting for the game to come back online while watching the typical waiting screen. While watching this screen, it seems that players have spotted a familiar character.

The waiting screen shows a couple of characters relaxing on a chunk of land with the new Island in the distance. One character can be seen with his feet propped up on the side of a couch, although you can’t see more than that. Some have suggested that Prisoner Jonesy will make a return thanks to the legs and boots looking similar to what we last saw him in.

As you’ll notice, the character on the couch has similar boots, shackles, and pants to what players last saw Prisoner Jonesy wearing when he jumped through the Zero Point during the Collision event. Players have heard from the character during the last season, but have yet to see him in person since the events of Zero War that saw The Imagined and Geno “die.”

It could be that Prisoner Jonesy has recovered from this loss and is looking to help rebuild the island that he has given so much of his life to. Now would be an excellent time for the character to return, with players still having no idea what happened to The Seven after they were Chromed and the island exploded.

We will likely learn more about Jonesy and the new island when the game comes back online sometime early tomorrow morning. In the meantime, players are left to speculate about what the character will do with this new landscape.